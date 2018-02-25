The imminent change in Chile's government is generating concern among the country's growing number of medical marijuana users, who currently find themselves in an ambiguous legal situation.

Though outgoing President Michelle Bachelet approved by decree the "use of cannabis for the manufacture of medicinal products for human use," medical marijuana users suffering from "chronic pain and illnesses" are in a situation of "legal uncertainty," representatives of non-governmental organizations such as Latinoamerica Reforma have said.