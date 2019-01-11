The parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Friday ratified a constitutional amendment that changes the country's official name to Northern Macedonia, in accordance with an agreement reached with its neighbor, Greece, seeking to resolve a decades-long dispute.

Although Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had struggled to obtain the necessary backing of two-thirds of the nation's only legislative chamber, the Sobranie, he finally managed to get 81 out of the assembly's 120 lawmakers on board a crucial measure that is set to allow the Balkan nation to seek membership in NATO and the European Union.