The opponents of the referendum celebrate the small response of the voters on the referendum on the country's name change in front of the Parliament building in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Sep 30, 2018. EFE- EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (C) holds a press conference after the results in the Macedonian referendum to solve the name issue with Greece following the Prespa agreement, in Skopje, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Sep 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/NAKE BATEV

The results of a referendum on changing the official name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia announced Monday by the country's election commission showed nearly 91 percent of the over 600,000 voters who cast ballots voted "yes."

However, with 98.6 percent of all votes counted, Sunday's referendum fell short of the over 50 percent turnout required to make its result legally binding.