A handout photo made available by G-20 Argentina shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivering remarks to the media at the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 ARGENTINA

A handout photo made available by G-20 Argentina shows French President Emmanuel Macron delivering remarks to the media at the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 ARGENTINA

Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks during a closing press conference at the G-20 Leaders' Summit on Dec. 1, 2018, in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE

The G-20 group of the world's largest economies pledged here Saturday on the final day of a two-day summit in the Argentine capital to strive to maximize the possibilities for enhanced growth and productivity offered by technology.

That final declaration also said the World Trade Organization (WTO) needs to be reformed.