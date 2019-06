A South African student holds a container of small plastic items picked out of Decorator Sea Urchins during a beach clean up of the inter-tidal zone of Dalebrook tidal pool in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Energy and environment ministers of the G20 countries on Sunday agreed on the creation of an international framework that urges member states to adopt measures to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans, a pressing environmental issue.

Marine litter "is a matter requiring urgent action given its adverse impacts on marine ecosystems, livelihoods ... and potentially on human health," said a statement issued after a two-day meeting in the central Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.