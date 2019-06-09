Ministers, bank governors and delegation members pose for a family photo of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a press conference during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (front C) and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (front 2-L) react during the family photo of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers question during a host country press conference during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

The Group of 20 believes that growth on a global scale will recover moderately in the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.

It said it will continue to monitor trade and geopolitical tensions that are slowing down the world’s economy.