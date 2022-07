G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI / POOL

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen (L) talks to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (R) during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (C) deliver a speech during the opening of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI / POOL

The two-day meeting of G20 finance leaders and central bank governors began Friday on the Indonesian island of Bali with a focus on growing social instability and difficulties in paying external debt in many countries due to the complex global crisis.

In her opening speech, Indonesian finance minister and host Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed that the world faces a "triple threat" from the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and global inflation.