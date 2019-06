Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (R) listens to OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria (L) at the G20 Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

US Secretary of Treasury Steven Terner Mnuchin (R) speaks with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) at the G20 Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria (L) poses for photos with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) and National Tax Agency commissioner Takeshi Fujii (R) after they signed a Memorandum of Co-operation for the Establishment of a Center of the OECD Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigation in Japan during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The finance ministers of the G20 on Saturday called for the creation of a digital tax for tech multinational companies, the details of which will be finalized next year.

The initiative was debated on Thursday during a G20 Ministerial Symposium in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, with the world's leading industrialized countries coming out in favor of setting up a new tax model that is adapted to the digital economy.