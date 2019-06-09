US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (L) listens to OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria (R) after the family photo of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ministers, bank governors and delegation members pose for a family photo of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 09 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Group of 20 finance leaders on Sunday acknowledged that trade tensions have "intensified," indirectly reaffirming a view that the escalating trade dispute between the US and China is starting to weigh on the global economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe.

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement released at the end of a two-day meeting held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.