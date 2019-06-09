The Group of 20 finance leaders on Sunday acknowledged that trade tensions have "intensified," indirectly reaffirming a view that the escalating trade dispute between the US and China is starting to weigh on the global economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe.
"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement released at the end of a two-day meeting held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.