Nagoya (Japan), 22/11/2019.- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) shake hands at a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, 22 November 2019. (Japón, Turquía) EFE/EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL POOL WITH AFP, REUTERS AND EPA

Nagoya (Japan), 22/11/2019.- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Faisal (L) attend a bilateral meeting during the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Nagoya, Japan, 22 November 2019. (Japón, Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Nagoya (Japan), 22/11/2019.- Police officers control vehicles near the venue of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, 22 November 2019. The foreign ministers meeting of the Group of 20 major economies will take place on 22 and 23 November. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Nagoya (Japan), 22/11/2019.- A police officer stands at the venue of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, 22 November 2019. The foreign ministers meeting of the Group of 20 major economies will take place on 22 and 23 November. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

G20 foreign ministers are to meet in Nagoya on Saturday in a bid to send a message in favor of free trade and multilateralism amid a period of global tensions.

Diplomatic chiefs from the 20 most industrialized and emerging countries in the world will tackle an agenda focused on long-term initiatives, such as the reform of the World Trade Organization and achieving UN sustainable development goals.