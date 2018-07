A handout photo made available by the G20 shows US delegates during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the G20 shows the president of the Central Bank of Argentina, Luis Caputo (on screen), speak during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the G20 shows the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney (front R and on screen), speak during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

The last session of the G20's Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors took place here Sunday, with delegates acknowledging the rise in trade tensions while calling for greater dialogue.

"We ... recognize the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence," the G20 said in a final communique, adding that the member states were "working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."