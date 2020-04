Saudi men sit in the media center during the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of members of the Group of 20 (G20) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EFE-EPA/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The energy ministers of the G20 group of the world's largest economies have failed to finalize a pact on oil production cut after the OPEC+ countries decided to reduce fuel production by 23 percent.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the price war that began in March between Russia and Saudi Arabia after failing to reach a consensus on maintaining the oil output cuts on the lines of the OPEC+ deal resulted in the lowest per barrel cost in two decades.EFE-EPA