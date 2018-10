Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne speaks during the G-20 press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The G20 on Friday said persistent trade tension within the group was affecting market confidence and increasing financial volatility.

Nicolas Dujovne, finance minister of Argentina, this year's G20 chair, said it was imperative to resolve ongoing trade disputes, at a press conference following the group's two-day meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings.