An activist hurls a road flare while protesting before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, 07 June 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on 08 June and 09 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Activists march through the streets protesting before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, 07 June 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on 08 June and 09 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The President of France warned on Thursday his counterpart, the President of the United States, that the G7 Summit could end with an agreement signed by only six countries and without the US.

"The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be," Macron said on Twitter, referring to the other G7 member states, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK and Italy.