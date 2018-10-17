The G7 foreign ministers, together with the high representative of the European Union (EU), on Tuesday said that those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "must be held accountable."
The ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU declared in a statement that they look forward to "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation, as announced".