Turkish forensic police officers arrive for investigation the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 October 2018. According to local media reports, al-Otaibi has left Turkey. A Turkish prosecutor on 15 October has entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to investigate the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an inspection that was being carried out jointly with a Saudi team. Khashoggi went missing on 02 October when he entered the Saudi consulate to pick up paperwork. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A sign outside the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, 16 October 2018. Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident and contributor to the Washington Post, went missing on 02 October when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The G7 foreign ministers, together with the high representative of the European Union (EU), on Tuesday said that those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "must be held accountable."

The ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU declared in a statement that they look forward to "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation, as announced".