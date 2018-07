Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau holds a news conference upon the conclusion of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, Jun 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Canada announced on Monday that the Group of Seven (G7) Environment, Energy and Ocean Ministers meeting will be held from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, in which member countries will discuss climate change, fisheries, plastics pollution and energy security, among other issues.

As president of the G7 for 2018, Canada said that the meeting will held in Halifax, in Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast, under the heading "Working Together on Climate Change, Oceans and Clean Energy."