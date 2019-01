President of Gabon, Ali Bongo, speaks during a discussion titled 'Climate Change, Mass Migration and Economic Transformations' during the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum at the Plaza Hotel in New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

The military officers who seized Gabon's state radio station as part of an apparent coup attempt have been arrested, a government spokesman told EFE on Monday.

Earlier, a group of soldiers announced they had taken control of the state radio station and seized power from the country's long-ruling president.