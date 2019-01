President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/THORSTEN WAGNER

The alleged leader of a thwarted coup in Gabon was arrested on Monday and two other soldiers have been shot dead by government security forces, official sources have said.

Earlier in the day, a group of soldiers announced they had taken control of the state radio station and seized power from the country's long-ruling president.