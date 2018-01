Indian people pay their tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial spot on Martyrs' Day at the Raj Ghat memorial site in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Army artillery unit fires a gun salute to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi as people watch on Martyrs' Day at the Raj Ghat memorial site in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian school children pay their respects at a Gandhi statue at Gandhi Bhavan, on the 70th anniversary of the death of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, on Martyrs' Day in Bhopal, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C) pays a tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial spot at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) pays a tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial spot at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Navall Force personnel stand guard during the annual Martyrs' Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) pays a tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays a tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial spot at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, India, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Indian prime minister and president on Tuesday led an official ceremony - that also included opposition leaders and military officers - on the 70th anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

Along with Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, Sonia Gandhi, ex-president of the main opposition Congress Party, and ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh were also present at Raj Ghat, where a black marble platform marks the spot where the great pacifist was cremated.