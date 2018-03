Activists waves Indian National flag as they are present to support Indian veteran social activist Anna Hazare (Unseen) who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian doctors examine the Indian veteran social activist Anna Hazare as he sits on an indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures as he sits on an indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian veteran social activist Anna Hazare waves Indian national flag as he sits on an indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, India, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A Gandhian activist began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, seven years after he launched his crusade against corruption that led the Indian parliament to approve an anti-corruption bill in December 2013.

Anna Hazare, 80, went on an indefinite hunger strike until the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively implements the anti-corruption Lokpal bill which set up an ombudsman to investigate corruption cases involving politicians and officials.