Military personnel standing guard in the area where there was a confrontation between gangs, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIARIO DE REYNOSA

View of a vehicle of one of the gangs after a confrontation between gangs, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

View of a military vehicle overturned after alleged criminals used firearms and roadblocks during a clash between gangs in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Rival criminal outfits exchanged gunfire and blocked streets on Wednesday in the northern Mexican city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas state authorities said.

They said that the disturbances were concentrated in the southern part of the city, which lies just across the border from McAllen, Texas.