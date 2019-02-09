Officers of the Mexican Army guard a restaurant on Feb. 8, 2019, in Monterrey, Mexico, where a group of armed and hooded men evacuated the employees of the restaurant El Gran Pastor, one of the best known of the Mexican city of Monterrey, sprayed gasoline inside and set fire to it, an attack that left two injured, informed the New Prosecutor's Office of Nuevo Leon. EPA-EFE / Juan Cedillo

Armed men wearing hoods entered a popular restaurant in this northern Mexican city early Friday and forced the staff to leave before dousing the interior with gasoline and setting it ablaze, the Nuevo Leon state Attorney General's Office said.

"The fire happened before 7 in the morning. Three people arrived at 6.30 in the morning, there were already people obviously preparing to open the restaurant, there were no diners. The toll at the moment is two people injured," Deputy Attorney General Luis Orozco said.