Armed men wearing hoods entered a popular restaurant in this northern Mexican city early Friday and forced the staff to leave before dousing the interior with gasoline and setting it ablaze, the Nuevo Leon state Attorney General's Office said.
"The fire happened before 7 in the morning. Three people arrived at 6.30 in the morning, there were already people obviously preparing to open the restaurant, there were no diners. The toll at the moment is two people injured," Deputy Attorney General Luis Orozco said.