Th leader of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, speaks in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The leader of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, speaks in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Centrist leader Benny Gantz told Israel's president on Wednesday that he has not succeeded in forming a new government, a development that sends the country into unprecedented political territory.

Gantz's failed attempt comes about a month after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset in the wake of September's elections.