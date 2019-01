Gas explosion at bakery in central Paris, French police say several injured

Emergency workers rush to the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Emergency peronnel help injured persons at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA/YOAN VALAT

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (C) at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON