Emergency worker helps an injured man at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA/YOAN VALAT

A powerful explosion at a bakery has rocked central Paris early Saturday, killing at least four people and leaving dozens injured, officials said.

Two firefighters and two civilians were killed in the blast, and at least eight of the injured were in critical condition after a suspected gas leak fire that was being attended to suddenly resulted in a large detonation, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.