Firefighters work on site where a large explosion occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo, Japan, 16 December 2018. According to local media reports, an explosion that triggered a fire occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo in the evening of 16 December. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE NO ARCHIVES

Firefighters work on site where a large explosion occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo, Japan, 16 December 2018. According to local media reports, an explosion that triggered a fire occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo in the evening of 16 December. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE NO ARCHIVES

Firefighters work on site where a large explosion occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo, Japan, 16 December 2018. According to local media reports, an explosion that triggered a fire occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo in the evening of 16 December. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A gas leak may have been the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire that last night caused at least 42 injuries in the Japanese city of Sapporo, the public television channel NHK reported Monday.

The incident occured in a two-story commercial building with a pub and other premises, located about three kilometers southeast of the center of Sapporo, on the island of Hokkaido, in the north of the Japanese archipelago.