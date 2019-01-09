Mexican President Andes Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 January 2019. Lopez Obrador said that the plan against fuel theft has avoided losses of 2,500 million pesos (about 129 million dollars), and asked for patience in the face of shortages in some states. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Consumers buy rationed gas at a gas station, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 08 January 2019. Fuel scarcity in Mexico worsened today causing long lines at gas stations in several states due to the difficulties trucks have reaching different points of the country from Pemex stations, guarded by military men. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

A general view of a gas distribution center, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 08 January 2019. Fuel scarcity in Mexico worsened today causing long lines at gas stations in several states due to the difficulties trucks have reaching different points of the country from Pemex stations, guarded by military men. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Fuel shortages in Mexico worsened Tuesday with long queues at gasoline stations in several states due to the difficulties of tanker trucks in getting gas to the entire country from the terminals of state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

In the most affected states - including Guanajuato, Jalisco, Hidalgo, Puebla and Michoacan - vehicles are crowding into the few remaining gas stations, but the problems are beginning to reach the southern portions of Mexico City and there is nervousness throughout the capital.