Fuel shortages in Mexico worsened Tuesday with long queues at gasoline stations in several states due to the difficulties of tanker trucks in getting gas to the entire country from the terminals of state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
In the most affected states - including Guanajuato, Jalisco, Hidalgo, Puebla and Michoacan - vehicles are crowding into the few remaining gas stations, but the problems are beginning to reach the southern portions of Mexico City and there is nervousness throughout the capital.