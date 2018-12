Passengers wait at the baggage drop at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Flights to and from Gatwick airport outside London were suspended on Thursday after the runway was closed overnight due to reports of two drones being flown nearby.

The airport said landings and takeoffs were first suspended at 9pm on Wednesday following reports of drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, the airport said in a statement published on Twitter.