The runway at Gatwick Airport outside London reopened on Friday morning after drones flying near the airfield forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The runway was shut from around 9 pm on Wednesday night until early Friday morning.
Passengers wait within Gatwick airport in Sussex, England, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Planes are grounded on Gatwick airport in Sussex, England, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
