A file image shows Hong Kong actor Cheung Ka Fai Nick (C) during the filming of the Chinese movie "Line Walker: Operation Mignight" in Segovia, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/PABLO MARTIN

The Chinese movie industry is growing more interested in telling international stories, a situation that Spain seeks to monetize at international festivals such as the one currently underway in Shanghai, where the Iberian country is promoting itself as an ideal destination for filming.

The architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona, the flamenco culture of Andalucia and long sunny days are some of the major attractions for the Chinese, Spain Film Commission representative Pedro Barbadillo told EFE.