Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and US President Joe Biden wave to supporters during an event for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach, California, USA, 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom arrives for a campaign event in Long Beach, California, USA, 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

US President Joe Biden (L) arrives on stage for a campaign event with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) in Long Beach, California, USA, 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Democrat Gavin Newsom won the California gubernatorial recall election on Tuesday by a wide margin, according to US media projections.

Preliminary results, mostly from mail-in ballots, suggest that 66.8 percent of California voters (5.5 million) chose to keep the governor in office while 33.2 percent (2.7 million) wanted to recall him.