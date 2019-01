Brazil's first openly gay congressman, Jean Wyllys, revealed in an interview published Thursday that he has resigned his seat and left the country in the face of death threats.

The lawmaker, who became famous as the winner of the Brazilian version of TV reality show "Big Brother," told Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper that he began contemplating retirement from public life after the murder last March of another high-profile LGBT politician, Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco.