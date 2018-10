Activists march in the street during a rally in support of Same-Sex Marriage in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROL CHO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Therapies to make lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people heterosexual continue to be carried out in several religious communities in Australia, according to a report published on Monday.

The study, "Preventing Harm, Promoting Justice: Responding to LGBT conversion therapy in Australia," is a joint initiative of La Trobe University, the Human Rights Law Centre and Gay & Lesbian Health Victoria.