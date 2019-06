Members and supporters of Israel's LGBT community participate in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem on June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Abir Sultan

More than 10,000 people on Thursday called for equality for Jerusalem's LGBT+ community in a march that was more aggressive than festive amid heavy security measures due to the hostility toward this community and the prevailing conservatism in a city holy to the world's main three monotheistic religions.

Argentine Reform Jewish Rabbi Uri Ayalon said that the message this march sent was not only one of gay pride but also "tolerance."