Members of collectives LGBT participate during the Pride parade in Quito, Ecuador, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

LGTBI collectives held a Gay Pride march Saturday in Quito where they celebrated diversity and recognized new challenges they face, 20 years after homosexuality in the Andean country was decriminalized.

The Parque de la Alameda in the Ecuadorian capital was the starting point of the march, which brought together more than 3,000 people, among whom were numerous foreigners.