A Palestinian girl inspects what's left of her family's home in Beit Hanun, Gaza, on Friday, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A toy gun lies amid the rubble of a destroyed house in Beit Hanun, Gaza, on Friday, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian boy walks amid the rubble of a destroyed house in Beit Hanun, Gaza, on Friday, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

"Allahu Akbar" (God is great) rang out from the loudspeakers of mosques in Gaza at 2:00 am Friday to mark the start of a cease-fire after the latest spasm of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, which left at least 243 Gazans dead.

For 11 days, Israeli warplanes and artillery pounded the densely populated 365 sq. km (141 sq mi) enclave, strikes that Benjamin Netanyahu's government ordered as retaliation for rockets fired from Gaza that killed 12 people in Israel.