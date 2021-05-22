Gaza, Israel live their second day of truce while calm remains

Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel, in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel, in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH