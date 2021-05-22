The Israel-Gaza ceasefire has held for a second day Saturday with no reports of violence.
Gaza, Israel live their second day of truce while calm remains
Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel, in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel, in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian protesters wave flags during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
The Israel-Gaza ceasefire has held for a second day Saturday with no reports of violence.