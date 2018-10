Israeli soldiers walking next to their tanks deployed next to the Israeli border with Gaza, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

Israeli sharpshooters seen at the Israeli Gaza border, facing the Gaza Neighborhood of Jabalia, during the Friday protest, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

Tear gas fired by the Israeli army on Palestinian protesters across the border near the Neighborhood of Jabalia, during the Friday protest, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

The organizers of the weekly rallies that have rocked Gaza over the past seven months on Friday urged marchers not to risk their lives by approaching the border with Israel.

At least 200 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the rallies started near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, while the latter claims it shoots to kill only those who try to penetrate the border fence.