Mother of al-Qassam fighter Ahmad al-Bassous, 28, mourns during his funeral in al-Shejaeiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians carry the coffins of Al-Qassam Brigades fighters during their funeral in the Shaja'iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Hundreds of people attended a funeral ceremony on Thursday for three Palestinian militants killed by an Israeli airstrike in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The funeral for the three men, all members of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamist Hamas organization, took place in the Shaja'iya neighborhood of Gaza City.