Palestinians protesters run for cover from tear gas smoke as they take part during a protest near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

A Palestinian teenager succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, a day after being shot by Israeli forces during protests in the Gaza Strip near the separation barrier with Israel, Gaza's health ministry said.

Ahmad Misbah Abu Tayour, 16, was the second Palestinian youth killed by Israel in Friday's Great March of Return protests, which have taken place at least once a week for over five months.