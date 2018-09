Palestinians protesters run for cover from tear gas smoke as they take part during a protest near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

A Palestinian teenager succumbed to his wounds on Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces during protests in the Gaza Strip on the border with Israel, Palestinian medical officials said.

Gaza's health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qedra, said that Suhaib Abdel-Salam Kashef, 16, was wounded in demonstrations one month and a half ago in the south of the enclave during the Great March of Return protests.