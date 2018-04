Israeli troops fire tear-gas at Palestinians protesters during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Friday marked the fifth consecutive week of protests by Palestinians calling for their right to return to their homeland.

Organized by numerous Palestinian organizations, the Great March of Return calls for demonstrations to be held for a month and a half at protest camps along the Gaza-Israel border to demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland, from which they were expelled both before and after the founding of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.