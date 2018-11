Fighters belonging to the al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Islamist movement Hamas movement – attend the funeral of seven fighters in Khan Younis, Gaza, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli soldiers block a road near the border with Gaza in southern Israel, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Iron Dome anti-missile systems are positioned in the southern city of Sderot, Israel, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Militias in Palestine's Gaza Strip on Monday launched scores of rockets at Israel in a matter of minutes, prompting the Israeli Air Force to respond with a series of airstrikes.

According to the Red Star of David emergency service, the rockets hit an empty bus outside Be'er Sheva, a city located in southern Israel's Negev desert – close to the border with Gaza – and seriously injured a 19-year-old who was standing nearby.