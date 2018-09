Family and friends attend the funeral of Naser Mosabeh, a 12-year-old Palestinian minor killed by Israeli army gunfire, in the Gaza Strip, on Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Ibrahim

Family and friends of kiss Mohamed Haniyeh, one of seven Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire, in the Gaza Strip, on Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Ibrahim

Family and friends kiss Mohamed Haniyeh, one of seven Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire, in the Gaza Strip, on Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Ibrahim

Gazans on Saturday buried seven people, including two minors, who were killed by the Israeli army a day earlier during massive protests along the Gaza-Israel boundary fence in which over 500 people were also wounded, as documented by EFE journalists.

Friday's demonstrations were the single deadliest day for the Great March of Return protests since May 14, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, when over 60 demonstrators were fatally wounded.