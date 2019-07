Bangladeshi people attend the funeral of former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad at Dhaka Cantonment Central Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad speaks at a press conference at partys office in Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 October 2015. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Bangladeshi army officials carry coffine of former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad during funeral at Dhaka Cantonment Central Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Former Bangladesh military dictator Hussain Mohammad Ershad, who served as president from 1983 to 1990, died on Sunday at the age of 89 years, an aide said.

Ershad’s deputy press secretary Khandakar Delower Jalali told EFE that the ex general died in the morning at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital.