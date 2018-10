Photograph provided Oct 17 showing UN Fund for Population (UNFPA) Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Esteban Caballero during a interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph provided Oct 17 showing UN Fund for Population (UNFPA) Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Esteban Caballero during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Gender inequality and a lack of comprehensive sex education are among the main challenges facing reproductive rights in Latin America, the director of the region's chapter of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) told EFE.

Esteban Caballero cited a report released by the UNFPA on Wednesday, which shows a decrease in fertility rates worldwide, possibly caused by a growing exercise of reproductive rights.