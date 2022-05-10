A girl flashes the victory sign during an election rally in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, Lebanon, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Supporters of Hezbollah carry posters of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during an election rally in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, Lebanon, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Despite pretensions of equality ahead of the upcoming elections in Lebanon, Beirut’s streets are dominated by towering portraits of male candidates while the campaign posters of female aspirants, who number just 155 out of 1,043, are smaller and confined to underpasses and dead ends.