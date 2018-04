Mahathir Mohamad (L), former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate, shakes hands with his supporters after his nomination for the upcoming 14th general elections on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia Prime Minister and National Front coalition (Barisan Nasional) President Najib Razak (L) arrives to submit his nomination for the upcoming 14th general elections in an eastern state of Pahang, 300km outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Supporters of Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope), shout afher Mahathir after his nomination for the upcoming 14th general elections on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The campaign for the general elections in Malaysia began Saturday ahead of the elections slated for May 9.

Two coalitions, the center-right National Front (Barisan Nasional, BN) led by the current Prime Minister Najib Razak and the center-left Alliance of Hope (Pakatan Harapan, PH) led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad, share a lead in the polls.