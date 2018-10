Nuns walk past closed shops during a general strike, to protest a state law, in the old city of Jerusalem, Oct 1, 2018. The strike coincides with the 18th anniversary of the deadly October 2000 riots that left 13 people dead. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Palestinian territories of Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied East Jerusalem arose on Monday with most commerce and services shut in response to a general strike called to reject the new Israeli Nationality Law, the United States foreign policy on Palestine and the announced demolition of a Bedouin village.

Although the call to strike was backed across all Palestinian territories, as the hours passed by, EFE witnessed some shops in East Jerusalem's Old quarter opening for business.