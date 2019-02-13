Some of the thousands of members of South Africa's biggest trade union, COSATU, start a nation wide strike in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Workers belonging to South Africa's largest union on Wednesday launched a general strike to protest the country's high unemployment rate and plans to divide the public electric company into three entities.

With a national unemployment rate at 27.1 percent, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, which has around 1.5 million members and officially supports the ruling African National Congress, mobilized thousands of its supporters and took to the streets, in some places blocking traffic and holding mass rallies.